Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says it’s time to ‘hang up my rock n' roll platform shoes’ after 50 years

Whitesnake's David Coverdale announced he’s retiring after five decades in rock music.

The 74-year-old singer shared the news in a video message to his fans.

"Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you," he said in a video posted to YouTube.

"After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans," he explained.

"And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig," he continued, joking about his hair. "But it’s time for me to call it a day," Coverdale concluded. "I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey: all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that."

Coverdale began his career as part of the rock group Deep Purple in 1973. He joined after Ian Gillan left the band.

He sang vocals on three albums for the group, including "Burn," "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste the Band."

Coverdale created Whitesnake in 1978 after Deep Purple disbanded in 1976.

The band is best known for hit songs like "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love."

Whitesnake's self-titled album cemented the band's success in the U.S. after years of notoriety in the U.K. and Europe.

Coverdale also collaborated with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on a project in 1993.

He later reformed Whitesnake, and the band has continued to tour and record in the years since.

