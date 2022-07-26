'Stranger Things' star Natalia Dyer receives apology on TikTok from nurse practitioner over Botox suggestion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A TikTok user is issuing "Stranger Things" star Natalia Dyer an apology.

Over the weekend, a cosmetic injector took to TikTok to share what procedures Dyer, 27, could have done to "slim" her face and "open" her eyes.

After the video went viral and sparked backlash, the TikTok user took it down. The injector uploaded an apology where she said she did not mean to "offend" Dyer.

"I just wanted to come on here and basically clear the air," she began on TikTok. "I did not mean to offend anyone, including Natalia. I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are."

She continued: "As an advanced injector that's what we do. We look at faces, we assess and look at the possibilities. Not on what you need to do, or what you have to do, they're simply just options."

The TikTok user, who is a certified aesthetic nurse practitioner injector, noted in her caption that the follow-up video was intended to "clear the air."

"Hoping to clear the air that I was not suggesting that Natalia NEEDED any of that work it was just an example," she wrote. "Of course Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is…that's why she's so successful."

Representatives for Dyer and Wilson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

After suggesting that Dyer needed Botox in her masseter muscles to slim her face and around her eyebrows to "help open up her eyes," the social media user showed a photo-shopped image of what Dyer would look like after the injections.

"Comment below your thoughts! Do we love it, do we hate it?" she said at the end of the original video.

Although the video has been deleted, fans have moved the conversation over to Twitter and shared their thoughts.

"I can't believe she effectively ruined the face of one of the most beautiful women ever," one user wrote.

Another added, "feel like her ‘masseters’ is what’s so unique & pretty about her face.."

Dyer, who stars as Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix, has not addressed the viral TikTok video and the social media user has disabled all comments on her TikTok videos.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" premiered in May, and the fifth and final season is currently being written and is expected to be released sometime in 2024.