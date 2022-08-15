'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown says she attends Purdue University

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown is a college student.

Brown, 18, revealed she is an online student at Purdue University during a recent interview with Elle magazine.

The "Enola Holmes" star is studying human services, according to the outlet. In the program "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

Brown became famous in 2016 after being cast as Eleven in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." The young actress has struggled with her fame since the beginning of her career.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN SAYS FAME IS ‘STILL OVERWHELMING’ AS SHE TEARFULLY RECALLS ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ FAN ENCOUNTER

She does not manage her own social media accounts due to the amount of online hate and trolling the actress receives.

"It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet," Brown told Elle. "So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ’Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try being this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate that.’ ‘Okay. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.’ ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.’ Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’"

"Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped," she continued. "It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did."

"That’s what I’m doing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brown has been outspoken about her struggle with fame in the past. The actress took to Instagram to recall a fan encounter that left her in tears back in 2020.

She had been Christmas shopping with her mother when she was approached by a fan who asked to take a video of Brown.

"A girl came up to me and asked if I was whoever, and I said, 'Yes.' She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'No.' But why would anyone want to take a video of me? It's not like the both of us," Brown recalled in a since-deleted video.

"At the end of the day, I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be," the teen continued.

Brown revealed the fan filmed a video of her even after she said no.

"'What more can I ask from you?' I asked her, and she said, 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no,'" Brown said while shedding tears.

"It just makes me uspet when people try to push the boundary and I just wish people were more respectful. I'm still trying to navigate this all, and it's still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it...where are my rights to say no?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown recently appeared in season four of "Stranger Things." The season premiered in two parts on May 27 and July 1.