Steven Spielberg shoots first music video for Marcus Mumford — on his phone

Steven Spielberg made his music video directorial debut, and it was a family affair.

Marcus Mumford, lead singer of British folk band Mumford & Sons, revealed on Instagram that Steven Spielberg directed his first ever music video, which also happens to be Mumford’s first solo project since announcing his solo album.

Mumford took to Instagram to announce the release of his new music video, and to thank Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw for helping him make the video what it was, and for understanding his vision.

"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone," he said in the post. "I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough."

He credited Capshaw as the producer, art director, and dolly grip, and in the picture he posted she can be seen moving Spielberg around on a rolling chair as he holds his phone up to Mumford performing his song on a mini stage.

It wasn’t just the Spielberg family who came together to make this video possible, as Mumford’s wife, actress Carey Mulligan is credited as doing the costuming and sound for the video as well.

The video was for Mumford’s original song "Cannibal," which is the first single off his upcoming solo album "Self Titled." The song is out now for people to hear, and the album is set to be released on Sept. 16.

While this is Spielberg’s first time directing a music video, this is definitely not his first attempt at directing. Spielberg famously directed "E.T. The Extraterrestrial," the Jurassic Park trilogies, Academy Award-winning films "Schindler’s List," "Gladiator" and "American Beauty."

Most recently he directed the remake of "West Side Story," which was nominated for best picture and had one win in the supporting actress category, with Ariana DeBose winning for her portrayal of Anita, a role previously played by Rita Moreno, who also won an Oscar in the same category.

His next film, titled "The Fablemans," is a semi-autobiographical look at his life prior to becoming a director. It stars Seth Rogan, Julia Butters from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Paul Dano, and many others.

"The Fablemans" is set to be released Nov. 11, 2022.