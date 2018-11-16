Stars react to Kim Porter's death: She was the 'true definition of being beautiful from the inside out'

Many in Hollywood were stunned to learn of model-actress Kim Porter's sudden death on Thursday. The ex-girlfriend and mother of three of Sean "Diddy" Combs' children died at age 47.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," the rapper's rep Cindi Berger told Fox News on Thursday.

Porter, who dated Diddy for 13 years and has three children — 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs, 20 — with the music mogul and businessman was found dead on Thursday, per TMZ. She also shared 27-year-old son Quincy from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Porter's many friends in the entertainment industry took to social media to react to the news.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police received a call to Porter's Los Angeles home around noon. Per the site, the 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

A source also told the outlet that Porter had been suffering from "flu-like symptoms" for several weeks, but it's still unclear how she died.

Along with her modeling career, Porter appeared in the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" as well as Diddy's VH1 show "I Want to Work for Diddy."

Fox News' Julius Young and Mariah Haas contributed to this report.