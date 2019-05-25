Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published

Stan Lee's ex-business manager arrested on suspicion of elder abuse 

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The former business manager for late comic book icon Stan Lee was arrested Saturday on suspected elder abuse charges.

Keya Morgan, 43, was taken into custody in Arizona after Los Angeles prosecutors charged him with five counts of elder abuse, that include theft, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, false imprisonment of an elder adult and embezzlement. Authorities say Morgan tried to manipulate Lee and act on his behalf without his authority.

Prosecutors said Morgan pocketed more than $262,000 from autograph signings Lee did in May 2018. Morgan took Lee from his Hollywood Hills home to a Beverly Hills condominium where he exerted control over him, authorities said. Lee died in November at the age of 95.

In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Morgan, the former business manager of Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book icon. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Morgan, the former business manager of Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book icon. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

STAN LEE, MARVEL COMICS CO-CREATOR, CAREER HIGHLIGHTS: SPIDER-MAN, HULK, X-MEN AND BEYOND

Lee's daughter accused Morgan of preventing her father from seeing his family and friends and attempting to take control of his money and assets.

Morgan's attorney, Alex Kessel, asserts his client's innocence. He said he was in contact with prosecutors to arrange for Morgan's surrender on Tuesday.

Why Stan Lee was a legendVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is unfortunate that the DA and police did not honor our commitment to surrender next week and arrested him," Kessel told The Associated Press in an email.

Morgan will go before a judge in Arizona before he is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles, He is being held on $300,000 bond.