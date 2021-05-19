SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek returns for upcoming issue: It's 'one of the most honorable things that I do'

Camille Kostek is making a splash on the small screen.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl is the field host of TBS’s "Wipeout" reboot. The extreme obstacle course series, which was the no. 1 new show during the summer of 2008, amassed an international following that has resulted in several spin-offs and specials. The current show is being hosted by John Cena and Emmy-nominated comedian Nicole Byer.

In addition to hosting duties, the 29-year-old is gearing up to appear in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which is expected to drop this summer. The former Patriots cheerleader was the co-winner of the first SI Swimsuit Model Search in 2018 alongside Haley Kalil.

Kostek spoke to Fox News about hosting "Wipeout," her beau Rob Gronkowski’s bromance with Tom Brady, her own friendship with Gisele Bundchen and how she trained for this year’s sizzling spread.

Fox News: What was it about the "Wipeout" revival that made you want to host?

Camille Kostek: I don't even think that it had to even be the revival. I grew up watching the show and being someone who's been in this field of hosting since I was so young, I knew it was something that I always wanted to do. Watching "Wipeout," I always just wanted to be a contestant on it. So, when I had the opportunity and had gotten the call that there was an opening for the hosting position, I without hesitation, was so excited to do all of my chemistry reads and meet the team. Every time that I got to advance throughout the audition process, I was even more thrilled, because this is a show that is so legendary, it is so epic.

Even before I knew how cool my co-hosts were going to be, I was already so excited. I couldn't wait to see the course up close and in person. The little Camille in me couldn't wait to see what it was like, where they filmed. It was cool to learn that they didn't change the location, they didn't change the pools that they set up all of the obstacles in. It's so exciting for me. Every day that I go to work, I can't wait to be there. To be up in the action, in the thick of it with the contestants. Every day, for every run, it's just as exciting every time.

Fox News: What do you feel more pressure doing, modeling or hosting "Wipeout," and why?

Kostek: You want to know something? I really enjoy both of the things that I do. I never feel like I wake up and go to work and feel pressure, but if I had to choose, I think I'd feel like there's a little bit more pressure in the modeling world. I feel like there are just so many more eyes on the way that your body is, and I feel on-camera, hosting, it's just a little bit more at ease. It's very conversational, I just get to be me, and have a conversation with the contestants as I would if the cameras were turned off. So, if I had to choose, a little bit more pressure in the modeling world.

Fox News: Who would win in a special "Wipeout" competition, John Cena or Rob Gronkowski?

Kostek: I get asked this all the time, and I have to say my answer changes all the time. *laughs* Today I'm going to say that I think John would win because he's seen the course run so many times. Rob has seen it, but I feel like John is up in the action, so he kind of has that lead, in that sense. I think that... Actually, I'm pretty confident that Rob is taller than John. So, I feel like John is able to get through the obstacles a little bit quicker, but maybe Rob's long legs will help with the Leap of Faith, which happens a lot of the time on the course. So, I don't know, it's neck and neck, but I'm going with John this time.

Fox News: Speaking of Gronk, what do you make of his bromance with Tom Brady?

Kostek: Outside of their bromance, it's just unbelievable to be by their sides from New England to Tampa Bay. I mean, you can't make this stuff up, having the dynamic duo back together, breaking history with having the first-ever Super Bowl on the home field, and having them take home that Lombardi Trophy - that was so epic. How do they not fall in love with each other? I mean, they did something that a lot of people had doubted they could do. It's really cool, I will say that it's like seeing two big kids together, they're always so goofy together, and giggly, and it's cool.

Fox News: It sounds like you may have some potential competition there.

Kostek: Yeah, a little bit. I've never actually considered Tom competition *laughs*. If anything, I feel like Tom and I can relate that we understand Rob and his goofiness. But, no, one big happy family.

Fox News: What about your friendship with Gisele Bündchen? It seemed like you two bonded at the Super Bowl.

Kostek: I think what's so great about Gisele and I is that we're [able to connect because] we're both on the road so often, or she's home with her kids a lot. Her career is something that I have looked up to for so long. When I see her, I still am bright-eyed and bushy-tailed just talking to her, because she's just so admirable.

When you get to meet someone that you've looked up to for so long, a role model, you hope that you're not disappointed. She has exceeded my expectations. She is so beautiful inside as she is on the outside. What's so great about her is that we kind of pick up where we left off. We see each other at a ring ceremony, or at a Super Bowl parade, or at after-parties. We have so much fun together, and we kind of do our own thing throughout the year. Then we get to come together, and it's like we pick up right where we left off. She's such a great woman.

Fox News: You’re appearing in the upcoming SI Swimsuit issue. How did you train this time around?

Kostek: … I'm very happy that I got into the modeling industry now, because before when I was younger, I think when it came time for a photoshoot, I would really pay attention to what I was eating, and work out even harder that week. Now, it's become such a lifestyle. I eat clean all the time, and I am taking a walk, or on a run, or doing workout bands wherever I am in a hotel room, or training at my at-home gym.

I really don't do anything different when it comes time to shoot for SI. It's become a lifestyle, it's become a routine, and you really get last-minute notice before the shoots, so thank goodness that I'm always prepared. Because I think that I found out just a couple of weeks before I knew I was going to shoot for my fourth year. I'm just very blessed that I have figured out a way to enjoy a healthy lifestyle just about every day. That doesn't mean there are no cheat days, but I can't say it's really anything different.

Fox News: What does it mean for you to be part of SI Swimsuit for another year in a row?

Kostek: I get just as excited to show up on that set and shoot for that magazine as I did when I was a rookie. It is one of the most honorable things that I do. It goes beyond just posing for the magazine. The women behind the brand, the models within the brand, they're people like I'd never met before. Everyone just shares such a light and a love for wanting to really make waves in this industry, and I really didn't get my big yes until Sports Illustrated.

If you had told me my first big debut in the modeling world was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I don't know if I would have believed you. I would have thought that I had to have a renowned portfolio before having that opportunity. They really just opened up my eyes and my life to a world of so much opportunity. I'm so lucky. And every time I get that call, I'm just as anxious as I was my rookie self. So, I can't wait for the magazine to come out in July and for me to run to the stands, open up those pages, and see what photos made it in. It's still such an honor every year.