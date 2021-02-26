Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen celebrate 12 years of marriage: 'Couldn’t have imagined a better partner than you'

Congratulations to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on their big milestone.

The NFL legend, 43, and the Brazilian model, 40, celebrated 12 years of marriage on Friday, with the two taking to social media to share heartfelt messages about their decade-plus marriage.

"Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago," Brady captioned a picture of his family on the field after his Super Bowl LV victory. "I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!"

"You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know," he continued. "You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Bündchen shared a carousel of photographs of the power couple, including the two gleefully holding hands while walking through water and another wholesome snap of them hugging on the beach.

"Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years," Bundchen captioned the flicks. "We have gone trough [sic] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️."

Brady and Bündchen were introduced through a mutual friend in 2006. The power couple eventually got engaged and wed in 2009. The couple share two kids: son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8.

Brady was previously in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, who he shares 13-year-old son Jake with.