SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek talks blacking out with Rob Gronkowski after appearing on the cover

Camille Kostek is still grateful she made the 2019 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit – and longtime boyfriend Rob Gronkowski continues to cheer her on.

The former Patriots cheerleader made her debut for the magazine back in 2018 as part of their first open casting call. The 29-year-old was a co-winner of the competition that year alongside Haley Kalil.

"I think it’s really hard for me to even say the best part because I think it was just one of those moments where I had dreamed of it for so long," said Kostek during the latest episode of "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" now on Spotify.

"Like my 15-year-old self found out at, I think I was 27-years-old, this is the moment," Kostek continued. "And it was like, at that point in my life, it all hit me at once. I truly blacked out. I was sober, but I blacked out. It was a high on life, a euphoric moment of just, I couldn’t believe this was the time I’d always hoped… I was just excited to be [on] the pages. So to be on the cover was unbelievable."

Gronkowski, a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the outlet he was just as excited when he learned that Kostek made the cover.

"It was incredible," said the 31-year-old. "And I think I found out… right after my birthday. So it was like a double birthday. And she blacked out from it. She was sober. I blacked out many times, not sober."

Kostek, who studied communications, initially had big dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. But after pursuing cheerleading in high school, she fell in love with football. She credited sportscaster and former "Dancing with the Stars" co-host Erin Andrews for being an inspiration over the years.

"I realized I loved dancing for football and not reporting on football," Kostek explained. "So if anything, if I were to follow in the footsteps of Erin career-wise – I love watching her career on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ being a dancer and loving the hosting job. That’s like the best of both worlds to me. I love her. And then meeting her in person just solidified that. No wonder I had such a girl crush on her. She is even more beautiful on the inside."

Back in 2020, Kostek told Fox News it’s been "super great" to have someone like Gronkowski support her throughout the star’s journey with SI Swimsuit.

The two originally met in 2013 at a charity event.

"I always like to say that I am one independent, strong woman," she explained at the time. "But I can still be that and then have the support of my man… It’s just like an added bonus to have him in the crowd. I remember last year when we had launch week and I was on the cover. It was really, really cool to have Rob by my side through a lot of that stuff. ‘Cause I’m always there waiting for him in the stands and follow him around to his sets and appearances, being his biggest fan."

"It was really cool to have Rob by my side for that moment in time, watch him in the crowds and just cheering me on and being backstage waiting for me," Kostek shared. "It’s a really, really good feeling to be in these career paths that are so completely different, but are so the same in the sense that it was something we wanted so bad and we wake up excited for every day. It’s cool to share that passion and understand how important it is."