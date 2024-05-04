Jewel stays mum on Kevin Costner romance rumors, but says she's 'found love'

Jewel has found love.

In a new interview, the "You Were Meant For Me" singer opened up about finding true happiness, all while staying mum on her rumored romance with Kevin Costner.

"I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's. I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man," Jewel, who declined to directly address speculations about her relationship with the "Yellowstone" actor, told People magazine. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one. I'm just happy."

"I'm good," she added.

The 49-year-old folk icon — whose new exhibit, "The Portal: An Art Experience by Jewel," opens May 4 at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — further explained why she's never been more content, both personally and professionally.

"I'm more inspired now than I've ever been in my life. The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old," said Jewel, who previously opened up about her abusive childhood and painful divorce to ex-husband, Ty Murray.

In December, Jewel and Costner were spotted getting cozy with one another during a trip to the British Virgin Islands.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Jewel speaking into a microphone and appearing to sit on Costner’s lap with his arms around her waist.

The two were on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel.

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!" the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos from the event — including one with Costner.

"@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

That same week, a source told People the relationship was "fresh but not brand new."

"There is very big attraction on both sides," the source said. "Jewel likes Kevin’s type, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over."

Another source told Us Weekly that Costner and Jewel have known each other "for years," and have been "quietly dating for some time now."

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," the source told the outlet. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright, Janelle Ash and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.