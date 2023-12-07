'Ferris Bueller' actor Alan Ruck sued for negligence in Hollywood car crash

A lawsuit was filed against Alan Ruck on Thursday stemming from a vehicle collision involving the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor in October.

Horacio Vela suffered "severe injuries and damages" after Ruck's vehicle allegedly struck his own while he was waiting at a red light at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Oct. 31, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Accidents happen. That’s what insurance is for. But Alan Ruck’s insurance company, State Farm, has refused to accept responsibility for the crash. Even worse, Ruck’s State Farm adjuster has ghosted us for weeks despite repeated calls and letters seeking to work out an amicable settlement," Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Ruck says he doesn’t know what happened, and police say it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly. In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged."

Rahmani added, "We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, but because Ruck chose to get insurance through State Farm and State Farm isn’t taking care of their insured, we had to file a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case. If State Farm finally accepts fault, we are happy to negotiate a settlement with them. But based on our experience dealing with State Farm, they’re going to make no offer or a lowball offer, so we’re going to have to push this case to trial."

Representatives for the "Speed" actor and State Farm did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Vela's lawyer issued an additional warning, "The lesson here is that it doesn’t matter how successful you are. If you make the mistake of getting insurance through State Farm, you’re more likely to get sued."

Ruck allegedly "unexpectedly" rammed Vela's Hyundai Elantra despite the light remaining red, and then "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle" into the back of Vela's car, which propelled the Elantra into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle waiting to make a left turn.

Law enforcement officers and emergency medical response personnel responded to the scene and transported Horacio to Cedar Sinai Medical Center via ambulance, the complaint stated.

The lawsuit claimed that immediately after the actor's car hit Horacio's vehicle, Ruck "continued driving at a high rate of speed and made a right turn onto Hollywood Blvd."

Ruck's 2023 Rivian R1T then "collided with another vehicle before striking the wall of Raffallo's Pizza shop at the coroner of the intersection."

When authorities arrived at the scene of the incident, Ruck's vehicle "remained lodged in the wall of Rafallo's Pizza." Vela's Hyundai was deemed a total loss, and both vehicles needed to be towed away from the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed details of the collision from Oct. 31 to Fox News Digital.