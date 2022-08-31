South Korea considers conducting survey on BTS members' military duty exemptions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in South Korea announced they are considering conducting a public survey to discern whether members of the K-pop band BTS should be exempt from the mandatory military service required of all men in the country.

The oldest band member, Jin, will soon be forced to enlist, after he turns 30 in December, leading South Korean officials wondering how to move forward.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said he instructed officials to carry out a survey as quickly as possible, but claimed the results of the survey will not be the only deciding factor. He explained his office will also consider BTS’s economic impact on South Korea, the importance of military service and the overall national interest.

After receiving backlash for his statements, the ministry clarified in a statement that Lee did not order a survey be launched immediately, but rather for officials to assess whether a survey of that nature is needed.

The statement also claimed officials were asked to look into the logistics behind implementing such a survey, such as which agency would be responsible, how long it would take, and who would be surveyed. They decided the survey would be conducted by a third party to ensure fairness.

The ministry said the results would be only one of the many factors determining BTS members' military status.

In South Korea it is mandated by law that all men serve 18-21 months in the military, a system put in place to deal with threats from North Korea. The government will occasionally provide exemptions to this law in the case of athletes and classical and traditional musicians and dancers who place highly in competitions. These exemptions are granted due to the belief that these individuals elevate South Korea’s prestige.

Those exempted must take three weeks of basic training and are then relieved of their military service. They are, however, required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and serve in their respective professional fields for 34 months.

Some politicians believe BTS, and other K-pop stars, qualify for exemptions because they have significantly elevated the international image of South Korea.

A private survey earlier this year showed about 60% of respondents were in support of military exemption for BTS members. But another private survey in 2020 showed 46% backed exemptions while 48% opposed them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.