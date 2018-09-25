'Sons of Anarchy' actor Paul John Vasquez dead at 48

"Sons of Anarchy" actor Paul John Vasquez has died. He was 48.

In a statement to Fox News, Vasquez's rep said: "This news has come as a surprise to us. Our hearts are heavy. He was a kind, creative and loving man. He will be missed."

TMZ, citing sources, said Vasquez died Monday evening from what appeared to have been a heart attack while at his father's house in San Jose, California.

The outlet reported that the star's father found him unconscious; paramedics were unable to revive him.

The cause of death reportedly remains under investigation.

Besides appearing in "Sons of Anarchy" as Angel Ganz in 2011, Vasquez had roles on "ER," "CSI: NY," and "How I Met Your Mother," among other shows, according to his IMDb web page.