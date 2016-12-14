Sofia Vergara's Emmy Awards Wardrobe Malfunction

Sofia Vergara isn’t afraid of “revealing” herself to her fans.

Always the first to poke fun at herself, unbeknownst to Emmy viewers, right before going on stage to accept the award for best comedy series with her “Modern Family” cast mates, Vergara had a serious wardrobe malfunction.

While Vergara stunned in a sequined form fitting mermaid gown, apparently her curvaceous bottom was too much for haute couture.

Taking to her Twitter account late Sunday night following her show’s Emmy win, Vergara tweeted a picture of a broken zipper on her dress that revealed the star’s famous behind.

"Yes!!!! This happened 20 min before we won!!!!" Vergara said in her tweet. "Jajajajja. I luv my life!!!!"

Sunday night’s 64th Primetime Emmy awards marked the third time Vergara had been nominated for the award with a win still eluding her.

Vergara’s loss was presumably a disappointment for the actress, who was so excited about the nod that she brought an entourage of family members with her to the red carpet.

“I brought all of my family. There are like 19 of them,” Vergara told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Entertainment red carpet show. “I bought tickets for them.”

The silver lining in her Emmy loss Sunday night was that the award for best supporting actress in a comedy went to her “Modern Family” co-star Julie Bowen.

At least the award stayed in her television “family.”

