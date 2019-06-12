Social media blasts The Rock over photo of his daughter at pool

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson deleted an Instagram post of himself with his 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine, at a swimming lesson after he was criticized because the little girl wasn’t clothed.

Nearly three million users, including Josh Brolin and David Beckham, liked the photo before it was taken down, but others said it was inappropriate to share because the girl wasn’t wearing a bathing suit, Yahoo! reported.

“Why is she naked though?” one Instagram user wrote. “I love the Rock but this pic isn’t necessary for social media. They made bathing suits for a reason,” another posted. “I'd never post a pic of my child naked in a pool on social media,” another concerned Instagram user wrote.

In the photo, Jasmine is perched on the side of the pool while Johnson is in the pool ready to catch her when she jumps. Johnson often shares photos of his three girls and has yet to comment on the criticism.