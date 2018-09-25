SNL's Pete Davidson slams Chevy Chase as 'a genuinely bad, racist person'

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson slammed show alum Chevy Chase on Monday, calling the former cast member a "putz" while defending his boss, Lorne Michaels.

Davidson, during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," swiped back at Chase, who last week said the iconic NBC show had the "worst f------ humor in the world."

"He’s a f------ douchebag,” Davidson, 24, reportedly said. "F--- Chevy Chase. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz."

Chase, 74, was one of SNL's first cast members. He told The Washington Post he was amazed the show's creator, Michaels, "has gone so low."

"I just couldn't f------ believe it," Chase said. "That means a whole generation of s---heads laughs at the worst f------ humor in the world."

Davidson, who became one of the show's youngest members when he joined at 20 years old, questioned who Chase was to make such "disrespectful" comments.

"What has he done since ’83? Nothing," Davidson said. "He had a big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerkoff. He should know more than anybody."

He continued: "It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you."

However, Taran Killam, another former SNL cast member who was booted from the show in 2016, said Chase was allowed to have his own opinion on the sketch comedy series.

"I think for comedy to stay important and relevant it needs to evolve and it needs to change over time, so I certainly understand if the comedy that he’s been watching since he left is not to his liking, but I certainly don’t disagree that it hasn’t been as good since the first two seasons or that first one season he was on because I own that box DVD set," Killam said. "It’s at best uneven."

Chase, who made an appearance at SNL's 40th Anniversary Special in 2015, won three Emmy Awards for his work on the show. He starred in the show during its first one and a half seasons.