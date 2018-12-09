'SNL' sketch asks what would happen if Donald Trump was black

“Saturday Night Live” took a jab at the Trump administration as well as the FBI in a sketch from its Dec. 8 episode that simply posited the question: What if Donald Trump was black?

The sketch plays out like a commercial for a TV show called “Them Trumps” done in the style of Fox’s “Empire,” a high-class family drama with a predominantly black cast. In the sketch, an advisor warns the president that the prosecution is closing in. That’s when Kenan Thompson turns in his chair, adorned in a Trump wig and reveals himself as Darius Trump.

It then introduces the key cast members including First Lady Malika, Darius Junior and L’evanka.

“Sir they know everything, they know about Russia, they know you used campaign money to cover up an affair with Magic City stripper Cinnamon Mercedes and they now about they pyramid scheme you’ve been running through your company, Darius Trump hams,” the advisor says. “This might be the end.”

Darius Junior explains that the media has been out for him since the beginning, and Malika agrees noting that no one thought he’d get this far to begin with. That’s when the president begins to explain that he’s too powerful to be arrested, even if he is black.

In the middle of his rant, two FBI agents come in to arrest him.

“Yep, that sounds about right,” an unsurprised Darius Trump says.

The sketch ends with a fake preview clip from next week’s episode in which Darius Trump returns to the Oval Office and begins a speech about how a sitting president cannot be charged, to which he is quickly informed that he’s being impeached.

“Yeah, I was waiting on that,” he says, just as surprised as the first time.

You can watch the sketch below: