'SNL' takes rare jabs at Biden, liberals in 'Weekend Update' segment

"Saturday Night Live" took some rare jabs at liberals and Joe Biden during its "Weekend Update" segment.

After weeks of facing criticism for seemingly ignoring the Biden administration, the parody news segment of the show managed to get a few shots in about the 46th president as well as his liberal supporters on Saturday’s show.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che got the ball rolling by sharing the news that the House of Representatives had passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package late Friday night.

"Just like me when I'm drunk, Congress decided to spend a bunch of money at 2:30 in the morning," Jost began. "They passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and Republicans are calling it a 'liberal wish list.'"

He added: "I don't know, I think a liberal wish list would be avocado toast with Chrissy Teigen, free college for pets and a hip-hop musical about Anderson Cooper starring Lin-Manuel Miranda."

Although the hosts seemingly don't often mock the left, Jost then joked about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who has opposed increasing the federal minimum wage.

"Because over the years, Graham has come to love the taste of fast food-worker spit," Jost said.

Che took the reins next, chiding the left again by referencing another minimum wage critic, Republican Sen. John Thune.

"Sen. John Thune said he opposed the $15 minimum wage because he used to get by on $6 an hour when he was a young man," Che began. "But that was like 40 years ago when rent was like a dollar and everybody had one porno tape. This is why Democrats never get stuff done. You keep leaving it to a vote and taking 'no' for an answer. When Republicans lose a vote, they storm the capital. Why can't y'all get that mad? Say what you will about a guy in a Viking helmet taking a dump in Nancy Pelosi's desk, but he will not be ignored!"

Che also roasted Biden for his plan to increase coronavirus vaccine turnout in Black communities by turning more churches into vaccination sites.

"I'm sure Biden means well, but that is such an old white guy idea," the comedian said, shaking his head. "You know that idea started with the words 'Hey, you know what those people love?'"

Keeping the political comedy ball rolling, Jost also mocked Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump, who will speak at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

"For a preview of Trump's speech, give your grandpa cocaine," Jost said of what will be Trump's first public speech since leaving office on Jan. 20.

He also noted that Cruz also spoke at CPAC. In his speech, he made light of his recent political dust-up that saw him criticized for taking a vacation to Cancun in Mexico with his family while people in his state endured a deadly storm that left millions without power.

"Yeah, no, stop," Jost said after a clip of the speech played. "You don't do that. No, you are not in on the joke. It is not for you to enjoy."