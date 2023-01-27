Motown legend Smokey Robinson reveals first solo album in nearly 10 years: 'I dedicate it to all of you'

Smokey Robinson is back and better than ever.

The Motown legend is set to release his first solo album in nearly a decade. He announced Friday that his nine-track album, "Gasms," will be out April 28.

With popular hits including "My Girl" and "The Way You Do the Things You Do" already under his belt, the King of Motown is giving fans a glimpse of what's to come with his latest single, "If We Don’t Have Each Other," available to stream now.

Robinson, 82, took to his Twitter Thursday to share his music news with his followers.

SMOKEY ROBINSON, BERRY GORDON HONORED AS NEXT YEAR'S MUSICARES PERSONS OF THE YEAR

"I’m so excited to share with you my new music coming out tomorrow JAN 27th!!! Check back in with me on all platforms to be the first to enjoy it!! Love to you ALL!! See you tomorrow!" he tweeted.

Robinson included a black-and-white video in his post addressing his fans about his new track.

"It’s been a while since I had some new music out, and I’m really excited about it," he said. "I dedicate it to all of you."

SMOKEY ROBINSON ON MAKING OF HIS NEW DUETS ALBUM

In the last nine years, Robinson has kept busy with several projects.

In 2014, the legendary artist teamed up with artists like Elton John, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Steven Tyler for a "Smokey and Friends" collaborative album.

Other collaborations with like-minded Motown artists featured Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Brenda Holloway and Mary Wells.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2017, Robinson worked on a holiday record, "Christmas Everyday." Two years later, he co-wrote "Make It Better" with musician Anderson Paak for Paak's album "Ventura."

While Robinson has written more than 4,000 songs during his career, he wears multiple hats as an artist.

Robinson is a legendary music producer, record label executive, songwriter and solo musician.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Grammy winner will also soon be honored alongside fellow Motown musician Berry Gordy for "Persons of the Year" at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This will be the first time the tribute ceremony will honor two artists. Joni Mitchell was the MusiCares "Person of the Year" in 2022.

The MusiCares Person of the Year is a career achievement award presented for a combination of inspiring artistic accomplishments and philanthropy.

The gala raises funds for the programs of MusiCares, the Recording Academy charity that provides health and welfare services to musicians in need.

The prestigious honors will be presented in Los Angeles Feb. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.