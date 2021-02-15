‘Sister Wives’ star Christine says she still gets ‘super jealous’ of husband Kody Brown’s 3 other spouses

Having four wives isn’t easy.

Kody Brown and his spouses Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn revealed on Sunday night’s Season 10 premiere of TLC’s "Sister Wives" that envy has impacted the plural marriage.

"I’m really sorry – I still get jealous," Christine shared in the series, as quoted by People magazine.

"I still get super, super, super jealous and I’m really, really, really sorry," said Christine, admitting that "it makes getting together hard – really, really hard."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 30-YEAR MARRIAGE TO HUSBAND KODY: WE’RE ‘FIGURING OUT WHERE WE ARE’

"Maybe I don’t like me either," she continued. "I’m not really strong on my own, and it’s surprising and it’s hard. And I thought I’d be stronger on my own, but I’m not. And it’s really hard to just feel like I can contribute anything. It’s hard to find that balance of being strong and not being a b---h."

Still, Christine admitted plural marriage does have its perks.

"…. It would definitely be easier to just do what we’re doing now and to just let it be," she said. "And there’s a lot of plural families that are just like this."

"Sister Wives" aims to show how Brown, 52, and his family navigate life in a world that seems to shun their lifestyle. The reality TV series has been airing since 2010. Brown and his wives have a combined 18 children.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN, FOUR SPOUSES EXPLAIN THE MOTIVATION TO CHRONICLE THEIR 'PLURAL MARRIAGE'

Brown’s first and only legally recognized marriage was in 1990 to Meri, The New York Times previously reported. The pair originally met in 1989 through mutual friends and tied the knot six months later when she was 19 and he 22. Five years later, they welcomed their daughter Mariah. The newspaper shared that Brown’s second wife Janelle came in 1993, followed by wife Christine a year later.

Brown and Meri divorced in 2014, AZCentral.com reported. He legally married his fourth wife Robyn, so that he could adopt her children from a previous relationship. Brown has previously said he is "spiritually" married to Meri, Janelle and Christine.

Being married to more than one person, or bigamy is illegal across the United States. The law in Mormon-heavy Utah is considered stricter because of a unique provision that bars married people from living with a second "spiritual spouse."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves fundamentalist Mormons.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MADDIE BROWN BRUSH REVEALS 1-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER UNDERWENT AMPUTATION SURGERY

According to People, Brown reflected on his plural marriage during last night’s episode.

"I know I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you’re pining constantly for me to, you know, give you some," he told his wives. "Plural marriage, what I know about it, I wonder if I would do it again knowing what I know. Knowing how I think it’s hard on all of you."

"I do not like the idea that you guys are in [a] plural marriage with me because you were commanded to," he said. "I like the idea that we were in [a] plural marriage together because we were in love and we chose to build a family together."

Back in 2019, Brown told Fox News that the family has agreed on not considering a fifth wife anytime soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We really took the fifth wife thing off the table a long time ago," said Brown. "And because we don’t want to snub the concept, we’ve always sort of been very casually dismissing it, and I think that’s one reason the question keeps coming up. But it’s technically been off the table as long as we’ve done the show."

"Sister Wives" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. The Associated Press contributed to this report.