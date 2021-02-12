'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reflects on 30-year marriage to husband Kody: We’re ‘figuring out where we are’

"Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown tied the knot three decades ago, and now the first wife is reflecting on their 30-year marriage.

In a poignant interview with People magazine, Meri, 50, opened up about her marriage with Kody, 52, and noted the polygamist couple is "figuring out" where they stand.

"We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening," Meri told the outlet ahead of "Sister Wives’" season 10 premiere on Sunday.

Meri is the first of husband Kody’s four wives as the couple leads a plural relationship with Kody’s three other wives: Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

The fractures in Meri and Kody’s relationship date back to 2015, when it was revealed that Meri was "catfished" online by a woman whom she thought was a man for relationship purposes.

Merriam-Webster defines a catfish as "a person who sets up a false personal profile on a social networking site for fraudulent or deceptive purposes."

"During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were," Meri told People in 2015. "I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."

The couple soon entered therapy to repair their relationship.

In a clip of "Sister Wives’" upcoming season provided to People magazine, Meri lamented the current state of their relationship.

"I can't make him love me," the first wife said in a confessional about Kody. "{…] romance and sex are saved for people who are in love."

"If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would," Kody added.

Speaking to People about her comment, Meri said: "It's true. I cannot make any one person feel any way about anything."