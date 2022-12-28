'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares glimpse of show set after exiting series: 'Bittersweet'

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is getting emotional about her departure from the TLC reality television series.

The 50-year-old on Tuesday took to TikTok to share her sentiments after exiting the show.

"This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff... and it is a little bittersweet," Brown said in a selfie video with the "Sister Wives" set in the background.

"This is the couch I’ve sat on for years, talking about the show and discussing my feelings."

Brown continued to pan the camera around the room and displayed the production set while revealing the interviews took place in a garage.

Her caption read, "I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"

The reality television star was in a plural marriage for 26 years. She previously shared a life with her former spouse, Kody Brown, and his three wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.

In November 2021, Christine decided to call it quits with an announcement posted on Instagram.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Brown revealed she walked away from her fundamentalist Mormon faith in an interview with People magazine this past summer and proudly emphasized, "I get to live life for me."

"My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier… I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important," she shared with the media outlet.

Brown concluded her behind-the-scenes video by saying, "This has been where I have sat for years, talking about my feelings, and this is the last time, and it’s a little bittersweet today. This is it — bye, Flagstaff."



She had previously said her divorce came into effect when she decided that the marriage was over. Brown is no longer a member of the Mormon Fundamentalist faith and was never legally married to Kody.

"Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we’ve had to go through," she explained.

After leaving polygamy, Brown moved to Salt Lake City with her daughter, Truely.

At the time of their split, Kody took to Instagram and shared that Brown’s "decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness."

Brown stressed that she "will be a monogamist from here on out."

According to People, Kody has one remaining wife, Robyn. The pair have been legally married since 2014. Earlier this month during a special episode of "Sister Wives: One of One," Janelle shared that she had separated from Kody. Meri revealed she also broke off the marriage after their relationship had lacked a sexual or romantic connection for years.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.