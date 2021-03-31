‘Sister Wives’ star Robyn Brown prays ‘every day’ husband Kody, first wife Meri can repair their plural union

Kody Brown’s fourth wife Robyn Brown hopes the patriarch can reconcile his differences with first wife Meri Brown.

During Sunday’s episode of "Sister Wives," Brown admitted that his relationship with Meri, 50, began to "dissolve" in 2015 during her catfishing scandal.

"I saw a significant change and it was very, very difficult to watch," Robyn, 42, told Us Weekly on Monday. "Kody was really struggling at that time, and he really had a hard time with it."

Robyn, who joined the plural marriage in 2010, told the outlet she’s hopeful the pair can get back to a good place.

"I believe that miracles can happen in relationships and I think that you can fix anything that’s broken in relationships if you try hard enough," Robyn explained. "You definitely have to have two willing parties and it’s so hard to even make a judgment call on either one of their positions or what they’re doing or anything."

"I just hope and pray they can figure it out one way or another and heal their relationship," Robyn shared. "I pray every day that they can figure this out."

Robyn also told the outlet that she has encouraged Meri to work things out with Brown, 52.

"I’ve talked to her about it," she said. "I pushed her and like, ‘Hey, just stick it out [and] figure it out with him.' I can only encourage support as much as they let me. This is their relationship that they need to manage. I just love them both, and I just want to get it figured out."

In 2015, Meri revealed that she’d been catfished after entering into an online relationship with someone she thought was a man, People magazine reported. However, the person turned out to be a female admirer. Brown and Meri entered therapy to cope with the emotional fallout, but the patriarch later said that he no longer desired to be intimate with her.

Brown and his four wives share a combined 18 children. The family has been living apart in four separate homes in Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown and Meri tied the knot in 1990. Three years later, the couple welcomed sister wife Janelle into their plural marriage, followed by Christine in 1994. Robyn joined the family as a fourth wife in 2010.

Brown was only legally married to Meri. However, Meri agreed to divorce Brown so he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014. That legal change would allow Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage to access the same benefits as the rest of Brown’s children.

Brown said he considers himself to be "spiritually" married to his four wives.

"Sister Wives," a reality TV series on TLC, aims to show how Brown and his family navigate life in a world that seems to shun their lifestyle. The series has been airing since 2010.

Being married to more than one person, or bigamy is illegal across the United States. The law in Mormon-heavy Utah is considered stricter because of a unique provision that bars married people from living with a second "spiritual spouse."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves fundamentalist Mormons.

Back in 2019, Brown told Fox News that the family has agreed on not considering a fifth wife anytime soon.

"We really took the fifth wife thing off the table a long time ago," said Brown. "And because we don’t want to snub the concept, we’ve always sort of been very casually dismissing it, and I think that’s one reason the question keeps coming up. But it’s technically been off the table as long as we’ve done the show."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.