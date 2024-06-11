Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Singer sues hospital, says staff thought he was mentally ill and wasn't member of Four Tops

As an apology, the hospital offered Morris a $25 gift card

Associated Press
Published
The lead singer of the Four Tops said a Detroit-area hospital restrained him and ordered a psychological exam after refusing to believe that he was part of the Motown music group.

Alexander Morris, who is Black, filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, alleging racial discrimination and other misconduct during an April 2023 visit for chest pain and breathing problems.

'OBIE' BENSON, OF FOUR TOPS, DIES AT 69

Hospital staff "wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure," the lawsuit says.

FOUR-TOPS

Alexander Morris of The Four Tops performs at Rewind South on August 17, 2019 in Henley-on-Thames, England.  (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The Four Tops started in the 1950s and had hits such as "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)″ and "It's The Same Old Song." The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morris is not an original member, but he joined the group in 2019.

The lawsuit says a nurse finally believed Morris was in the Four Tops and the psychological exam was canceled.

The hospital offered a $25 gift card as an apology, but Morris refused to accept it, the lawsuit says.

"We remain committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community," the hospital said in response to the lawsuit. "We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We will not comment on pending litigation."

Morris talked publicly about the incident last year, saying he had returned to Detroit, his hometown, and was "being told that I’m insane or schizophrenic."

