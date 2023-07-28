Expand / Collapse search
Published

Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56, Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sexual assault trial

By Cassie Maynard | Fox News
side by side photos of Sinéad O'Connor on stage and Kevin Spacey outside courthouse

Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor has died at 56, Kevin Spacey was found not guilty in sexual assault trial (Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images / AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

REST IN PEACE - Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56. Continue reading here…

VERDICT IS IN - Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sexual assault trial. Continue reading here…

Kylie Jenner in a black dress with a bow on the top

Kylie Jenner admitted to getting plastic surgery when she was 19-years-old.  (Robert Smith/Getty Images)

UNDER THE KNIFE - Kylie Jenner admits to getting plastic surgery months before becoming pregnant with first child. Continue reading here…

KATE PLUS DRAMA - Kate Gosselin under fire: 'Mommie Dearest' allegations, family feuds, rebuilt life. Continue reading here…

GREAT TALENT - Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dead at 77. Continue reading here…

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds at "The Proposal" premiere

Ryan Reynolds shared Sandra Bullock's first ever nude scene for her 59th birthday. (Barry King/FilmMagic)

STRIPPED DOWN - Ryan Reynolds teases Sandra Bullock in birthday message showcasing first nude scene: 'Humiliated and funny.' Continue reading here…

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' - The Mamas & the Papas star's 'cruel' cause of death rumor 'another fat joke,' author says: 'Simply not true.' Continue reading here…

Kristen Bell brushing her teeth at the airport plus a photo of her smiling at an event

Kristen Bell documented being stranded in the airport with her family after a 9-hour delay. (Instagram: Kristen Bell / Getty Images)

A-LIST AIRPORT DRAMA - Kristen Bell 'stranded' at airport following nine-hour delay, spent $600 on pillows and blankets. Continue reading here…

‘SATISFACTION’ - Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday with girlfriend and former love plus Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz. Continue reading here…

'TURN BACK TIME' - Cher, Gregg Allman’s marriage plagued by drugs and fame, but rocker ‘never stopped loving her’: author. Continue reading here…

