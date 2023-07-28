Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56, Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sexual assault trial
REST IN PEACE - Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56. Continue reading here…
VERDICT IS IN - Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sexual assault trial. Continue reading here…
UNDER THE KNIFE - Kylie Jenner admits to getting plastic surgery months before becoming pregnant with first child. Continue reading here…
KATE PLUS DRAMA - Kate Gosselin under fire: 'Mommie Dearest' allegations, family feuds, rebuilt life. Continue reading here…
GREAT TALENT - Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dead at 77. Continue reading here…
STRIPPED DOWN - Ryan Reynolds teases Sandra Bullock in birthday message showcasing first nude scene: 'Humiliated and funny.' Continue reading here…
CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' - The Mamas & the Papas star's 'cruel' cause of death rumor 'another fat joke,' author says: 'Simply not true.' Continue reading here…
A-LIST AIRPORT DRAMA - Kristen Bell 'stranded' at airport following nine-hour delay, spent $600 on pillows and blankets. Continue reading here…
‘SATISFACTION’ - Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday with girlfriend and former love plus Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz. Continue reading here…
'TURN BACK TIME' - Cher, Gregg Allman’s marriage plagued by drugs and fame, but rocker ‘never stopped loving her’: author. Continue reading here…
