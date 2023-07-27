Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dead at 77

The Eagles wrote that Meisner was an 'integral part' of the band

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Eagles founding member Randy Meisner is dead at age 77, the band announced in a Facebook post Thursday.

The Eagles band said on its official Facebook page that Meisner died from complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Randy

Randy Meisner on 3/6/81 in Chicago, Il. (Paul Natkin/WireImage)

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’" the band said in a post.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

