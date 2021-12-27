Simone Biles celebrates boyfriend Jonathan Owens' triumphs in Texans' win

Olympics legend Simone Biles was on hand to watch her boyfriend Jonathan Owens have one of the best games of his career on Sunday when he helped the Houston Texans upset the Los Angeles Chargers.

Biles was at NRG Stadium as Owens put on a defensive show. He had an interception on Chargers star Justin Herbert and a fumble recovery. Both were the first of his career.

"I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jjowens_3," Biles wrote. "Forever cheering loud and proud for #36."

Owens made just the second start of his career for the Texans. The safety signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent during the 2019 season and has been back and forth from the main roster to the practice squad since he joined the team. He initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals before he was cut.

In 12 career games, Owens has 18 combined tackles to go along with the interception and fumble recovery.

Biles and Owens have been dating since August 2020 after she split with gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

Owens supported Biles as she dealt with the "twisties" while at the Tokyo Olympics. She ended the Olympics with a silver and bronze. She’s tied with Shannon Miller for the most medals won by an American Olympic gymnast.