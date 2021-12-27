Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Simone Biles celebrates boyfriend Jonathan Owens' triumphs in Texans' win

Owens had an interception and fumble recovery vs the Chargers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Olympics legend Simone Biles was on hand to watch her boyfriend Jonathan Owens have one of the best games of his career on Sunday when he helped the Houston Texans upset the Los Angeles Chargers.

Biles was at NRG Stadium as Owens put on a defensive show. He had an interception on Chargers star Justin Herbert and a fumble recovery. Both were the first of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jjowens_3," Biles wrote. "Forever cheering loud and proud for #36."

DAK PRESCOTT'S GIRLFRIEND NATALIE BUFFETT MAKES BOLD FASHION STATEMENT AS COWBOYS CLINCH DIVISION TITLE

Jonathan Owens #36 of the Houston Texans celebrates his interception with teammates during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Owens #36 of the Houston Texans celebrates his interception with teammates during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Owens made just the second start of his career for the Texans. The safety signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent during the 2019 season and has been back and forth from the main roster to the practice squad since he joined the team. He initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals before he was cut.

In 12 career games, Owens has 18 combined tackles to go along with the interception and fumble recovery.

Biles and Owens have been dating since August 2020 after she split with gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) intercepts the ball against Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) intercepts the ball against Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Owens supported Biles as she dealt with the "twisties" while at the Tokyo Olympics. She ended the Olympics with a silver and bronze. She’s tied with Shannon Miller for the most medals won by an American Olympic gymnast.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com