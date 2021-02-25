Simon Cowell details his bike accident, breaking his back: 'It could have been a lot worse'

Simon Cowell broke his back in an electric biking accident in August and had to undergo extensive surgery to repair the damage.

The "America's Got Talent" judge, 61, reflected on the life-changing experience in a new interview.

"It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t (have) been able to walk," he told "Extra" on Thursday.

Cowell said he knew he broke his immediately after falling.

"You’re not supposed to get up, but I made myself kind of get carried into my bedroom, which is right there at the end of the house, and I’m lying there and I’m kind of passing out. I mean, it was just surreal," he recalled.

The TV personality revealed his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, 7, were huge supports during the surgery and recovery period.

"She was amazing. Both her and Eric, they were like my support. I couldn’t have gotten through it without them, so we got closer," he gushed.

"The hardest thing was, and I said this to Lauren when I came out of the hospital, I was so embarrassed about coming home, looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn’t walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and all these screws," Cowell said.

The former "American Idol" judge admitted he didn't know how the explain the situation to his son but revealed "[Lauren] obviously said something to him because he came in and I was lying in bed and he went, ‘Daddy, you’re like Iron Man,’ and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot."

Cowell also confessed the accident was an extremely humbling experience.

"I’ve never been in this situation in my life where you literally can’t move," he said. "The pain was off the charts and everything else. But you’ve got to stay positive. And then I was just determined. I made a promise to myself I’d be fitter than I was before I had the accident. And sure enough, that’s what happened."

Back in August, a rep for Cowell confirmed, "Simon has broken his back in a number of places" after falling from the new bike he'd been testing in the courtyard of his Malibu home.

Later, "The X Factor" posted a "massive thank you" to the doctors and nurses who treated him. Cowell also shared some advice.

"If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.