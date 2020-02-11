Sharon Stone says she's 'open for business' after her dating profile is unblocked

Sharon Stone is single, and once again, ready to mingle.

In December, the 61-year-old actress announced via social media that her account on the dating app Bumble had been blocked. Now, however, her account has been restored, and she's back in the game.

SHARON STONE RECREATES ICONIC 'BASIC INSTINCT' SCENE

"It's open now," Stone revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm open for business!"

Stone was told that her account was blocked after several users reported that it was a fake profile, and she has her own theory as to why.

"I think that I said no to a couple of people that thought that it would be a nice way to be not-so-kind back," said the "Basic Instinct" star. "I think some people don't like to hear, 'No, no I don't want to go out with you.'"

The actress then said that things on the app are "going OK."

"I'm actually having a nice time," said Stone. "I've met a couple of nice people, and I've actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that."

Despite being an Oscar-nominated, world-famous movie star, Stone is looking for a loving relationship, just like anyone else on the app.

SHARON STONE, 61, ON EMBRACING HER AGE AND WHY SHE THINKS 'BASIC INSTINCT' WOULDN'T BE MADE TODAY

"I'm looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship like anybody else," she explained.

After being blocked last year, the actress shared a photo on Instagram, calling out the dating app for the mistake.

"I went on the @bumble dating site and they closed my account," she wrote in the caption. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive."

Bumble tweeted shortly after, ensuring the actress that they'd restored her account and prevented it from being blocked in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There can only be one [crown emoji] Stone," they wrote. "Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"