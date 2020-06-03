Sharon Stone warns of civil war amid George Floyd protests, shares bizarre video about building a safe room

Sharon Stone is warning her followers about a potential civil war as protests against the death of George Floyd continue.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically police actions against the black community, in the wake of a shocking video that shows Floyd’s final moments. The “Basic Instinct” actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to warn her followers not to be baited into a civil war.

“Please do not fall for this we do not need a civil war we need understanding,” she wrote in an all-text post.

She later shared a picture of what appears to be the National Guard standing in force at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., writing: “today at the Lincoln Memorial Do not let our country get sucked into a civil war we have so much love in our hearts WE ARE MORE THAN THIS.”

The warnings come just days after the star posted a bizarre video to her Instagram in which she instructs her followers how to build a safe room in their homes in the event they feel unsafe due to unrest in their neighborhood because of protests that could turn violent.

“We’re in the middle of a riot and if you are anywhere where you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do. We’re going to make a safe room for you,” she began the video. “Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have maybe the least windows and you’re the most tucked in there.”

The star went on to advise her followers to keep pillows and blankets in their bathrooms in the event they feel the need to stay there for a prolonged period of time. She also added that food, a cooler filled with water, as well as computer and cell phone chargers, are essential.

“Stay safe, don’t be overreactive,” she concluded the perplexing video. “This will come and go like all things do. Ok? Alright.”