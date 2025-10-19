Sharon Osbourne mourns loss of beloved dog Elvis two months after husband Ozzy's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne is grieving the loss of her "darling" dog Elvis.

The former talk show host announced the death of her pet pooch in an Instagram post shared with her millions of followers Sunday afternoon.

Sharon, 73, leaned on the support of her social media followers three months shy of the death of her rock icon husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Prince of Darkness was featured in a handful of photos Sharon posted in memory of Elvis.

"I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week," Sharon wrote.

"He gave me 14 precious year. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!"

Ozzy, who was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, and later earned the nickname "The Prince of Darkness," was 76 at the time of his death. He passed away in July.

The Black Sabbath frontman was known as much for his indelible mark on the music industry as he was for his larger-than-life personality, whether on stage or in front of a camera while filming the massively successful reality show, "The Osbournes."

Shortly after her husband's death, Sharon returned to social media and explained that while she's still finding her footing since Ozzy's death, she wanted to share a video of her and daughter, Kelly Osbourne 's falconry hobby.

"Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence.

"They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical," Sharon wrote.

She concluded, "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."