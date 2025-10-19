Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sharon Osbourne mourns loss of beloved dog Elvis two months after husband Ozzy's death

Late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne featured in Instagram photos honoring pet dog

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Sharon Osbourne is grieving the loss of her "darling" dog Elvis.

The former talk show host announced the death of her pet pooch in an Instagram post shared with her millions of followers Sunday afternoon.

Sharon, 73, leaned on the support of her social media followers three months shy of the death of her rock icon husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne pinstripe suit

Sharon Osbourne discusses her new FOX Nation series "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" on "The Five" at FOX News Channel Studios at FOX Studios on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Steve Ferdman)

The Prince of Darkness was featured in a handful of photos Sharon posted in memory of Elvis.

"I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week," Sharon wrote. 

"He gave me 14 precious year. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!" 

A photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne died in July. He was 76. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ozzy, who was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, and later earned the nickname "The Prince of Darkness," was 76 at the time of his death. He passed away in July.

The Black Sabbath frontman was known as much for his indelible mark on the music industry as he was for his larger-than-life personality, whether on stage or in front of a camera while filming the massively successful reality show, "The Osbournes."

Shortly after her husband's death, Sharon returned to social media and explained that while she's still finding her footing since Ozzy's death, she wanted to share a video of her and daughter, Kelly Osbourne's falconry hobby.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon attend an event together

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married on July 4, 1982. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. 

"They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical," Sharon wrote.

She concluded, "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

