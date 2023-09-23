Sharna Burgess says Brian Austin Green proposed two months before public engagement: 'Moment for ourselves'

Congratulations are in order for Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green.

The loving couple announced their engagement with Fox News Digital and revealed that they’ve been keeping the momentous occasion under wraps for quite some time.

"We've been engaged for two months actually," Burgess, 38, said on the iHeartRadio Music Festival red carpet. "It's been beautiful to have that moment for ourselves."

SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN WELCOME FIRST CHILD TOGETHER

Her new fiancé, Green, added how special it was to celebrate their engagement without the world knowing.

"It feels good that everybody knows now, but I'm glad we had that space where it was just for us," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star remarked.

Burgess continued to show off her shiny new ring while Green, 50, teased how he proposed to his now-fiancée.

Green previously shared the story on the couple’s iHeartRadio podcast "Oldish" and confessed he got down on one knee during a surprise birthday celebration that Burgess hosted in June.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN, SHARNA BURGESS REVEAL HOW THEY DEAL WITH THEIR DIFFERENT PARENTING STYLES

In the middle of the party, Green said he brought Burgess upstairs for the intimate moment and called his children to join during the proposal.

Green presented a Cartier box and asked Burgess, "Will you spend the rest of your life with us?" she recalled to podcast host Randy Spelling, who also joined the couple on the iHeartRadio Music Festival red carpet.

"Of course, I said yes," Burgess added of the unforgettable moment, especially since their children were involved.

The "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test" cast member additionally shared with Fox News Digital how ecstatic he was to celebrate several milestones, including turning 50.

WATCH: SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN REVEAL THEIR ENGAGEMENT

"Turning 50, starting this podcast, getting engaged … I'm embracing this time. It's really amazing … I feel like I've lived so much life at this point. And the concept of getting another … second life ... it's incredible."

Burgess and Green welcomed their first child together in June, a son named Zane Walker Green.

Green shares three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River Green. He also has a son, Kassius, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

MEGAN FOX ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN’S GIRLFRIEND SHARNA BURGESS

Burgess and Green met in October 2020 when their mutual business manager arranged for them to meet at a coffee shop.

After months of speculation and dropping hints that they were in a relationship, the two made their romance Instagram official. Burgess posted a picture of her and Green kissing in January 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September 2021, Burgess and Green made their " Dancing With The Stars " debut as dance partners, dancing the Foxtrot, and ending their first routine with a kiss.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Meanwhile, the couple dished on which performances they were looking forward to at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We are definitely excited to see, Miguel. I've been a fan of his music for a really long time. Brian said he's really excited about Lil Wayne," Burgess told Fox News Digital.

"Kane Brown is performing as well. I'm a lover of all types of music, so I'm just super-excited to see everyone, really, and be out. We're out. This is awesome."