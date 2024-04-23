Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum enjoy ‘good times and tan lines’: PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney

"One sec hanging in Hawaii," Sydney Sweeney captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram from her island vacation, featuring one picture of her hanging upside down in a Jeep.

In the photos, she is wearing a black bikini top under a denim jacket and matching shorts. In all the photos, her bright orange Miu Miu purse is on full display.

Fans in the comments section were quick to compliment Sweeney on her appearance, with one fan writing, "YOUR [SIC] GORGEOUS," before appearing to reference recent comments made by producer Carol Baum, who said Sweeney is "not pretty" and "can't act."

SYDNEY SWEENEY WANTS TO 'PUSH THE BOUNDARIES' IN ACTING, DOESN'T LIKE TO REHEARSE

In a separate Instagram post, captioned "good times and tan lines," Sweeney shared photos of herself posing on a boat with a dog while wearing a brown bikini top and cream sweatpants.

She also shared more photos of her and her friends having fun in Hawaii, including them dancing on the beach. In one of the photos, Sweeney seems to be clapping back at those talking about her body recently, wearing a sweatshirt that said "Sorry for having great t---."

Maren Morris

Maren Morris shared a series of photos of her lounging by the pool in a black bikini from what appears to be a girls trip with a few of her close friends. In the other photos, she laughs with her friends while enjoying dinner.

"I don’t cancel any plans i’m present with every friend i still trust every man…how does she do it," Morris captioned the carousel of photos.

Fans were quick to assume there is a deeper meaning to Morris' caption, theorizing she's dropping hints about new music.

"These new lyrics? next album is already slaying," one commenter wrote, while another said "you ain’t slick i know when you’re teasing new lyrics."

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis posted an inspirational message to all moms when she posted a carousel of photos of herself in a bikini while on vacation on Instagram with the caption "Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle."

"It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human," the caption continued. "I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like."

BRUCE WILLIS' FIRST PHOTO AS GRANDPA WITH RUMER WILLIS’ BABY GIRL: ‘SOMETHING I WILL TREASURE’

She received a lot of support from fans in the comments section, with one fan writing, "You are perfectly perfect just as you are." Another wrote, "Loving them curves cause look what they afforded you to bring into this world. Love you Ru."

Later in the week, Rumer posted another set of photos on Instagram featuring her and sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis and her daughter Louetta Willis, all posing in bright pink bathing suits.

The post, captioned "On Wednesdays We Wear Pink," featured photos of the foursome together and pictures of Rumer posing solo with her daughter.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum had some fun at a day club in Las Vegas, posting multiple videos of her and her husband partying with Tiësto while he deejayed at a rooftop club.

In the videos she posted, the supermodel is wearing a lace cover-up with matching pants, sporting a leopard print one-piece swimsuit underneath. Klum and Tiësto recently collaborated on a remix of the song "Sunglasses at Night," originally sung by Corey Hart, which features Klum's vocals.

"I'm friends with Tiësto, and then I said to him, ‘I have a really cool idea for another song,’" she told People in January. "He's like, 'You're really into this stuff.' And I'm like, 'Yes. Plus, if I don't voice it, how would you know that I have this idea? Maybe you'll have fun doing that with me.' So, I said to him, 'I would love to do 'Sunglasses at Night.'' He was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's a really cool idea.' And then boom, here we are."

Heather Rae El Moussa

"In my Cabo era… sun-kissed, margarita in hand, and my hubby by my side," Heather captioned a recent Instagram post featuring her posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean in a pink bikini while on vacation with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

In a separate set of photos, Heather posed on the same balcony, but this time in a black one-piece with a plunging neckline and cutouts on the abs. She accessorized with a black and white print cover-up, a black bucket hat and black sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian

"45 trips around the sun," Kourtney Kardashian captioned a recent Instagram post, featuring a carousel of pictures of her and her family enjoying the warm weather on a beach.

In one of the photos, Kardashian is sitting on a bench posing for a photo in a multicolor two-piece swimsuit.

Fans in the comments section loved seeing Kardashian showing off her postpartum body, with one writing, "Wish I looked like this after 4 kids," and another chiming in with "This body after 4 kids is stunning."

The positive comments come after the reality star was body-shamed in the comments section of a Kim Kardashian post for her sister's birthday of them in matching bikinis, with someone writing "Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim.. lol."

The birthday girl responded by saying "I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids…and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy."