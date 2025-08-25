Shanna Moakler shows off hot romance with soap star boyfriend on Bahamas vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanna Moakler is giving fans a peek at her slimmed-down figure as she poses on the beach with her boyfriend.

The 50-year-old former Playboy model posted photos from her recent vacation to the Bahamas on Instagram, which included a photo of her and her boyfriend, soap opera star, Greg Vaughan, on the beach.

In the photo, Moakler can be seen with her hair tied back and in a black bikini, which she paired with sunglasses and a stack of bracelets on one arm. The two were embracing each other in the photo with Moakler leaning into his body as he sat above her on a swing in the middle of the ocean.

"Warning: too much fun being had here 🙃💕 Best friends, best memories, and my best guy," she wrote in the caption.

SHANNA MOAKLER SERVES WILD WEST WITH BIKINI PHOTOS AND PURPLE COWBOY HAT

Fans of the actress and model couldn't help but share the love, and celebrate the relationship.

"What a Beautiful couple !! You guys look so Happy," one fan wrote, while another added, "Finally! He found you and you found him! Yes!!!🙌 I’m so happy I could 😭."

"I’ve always loved you…glad to see you found someone who makes you happy," a third fan wrote, noting they remembered Vaughan on "Days of Our Lives."

The couple previously worked together in the 1997 film, "Poison Ivy: The New Seduction." They crossed paths over the years, but didn't become a couple until they reconnected at a party celebrating actor Jason Momoa's vodka launch in November 2023. They eventually went Instagram official in March 2025.

"We’ve both been through the highs and lows of public relationships, and after living in the Hollywood spotlight for so long, we really just wanted something for us," Moakler, 50, told the Daily Mail in April. "No pressure, no headlines — just real moments, privately shared."

Moakler was previously married to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, for four years, from 2004 to 2008, while Vaughan was previously married to actress, Touriya Haoud, from 2006 to 2014.

While on vacation, Moakler also shared a few photos of herself posing on the beach in a yellow and orange bikini, which she paired with gold jewelry.

Moakler admitted to taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro in 2024, stating the loss of her mother Gail in January 2023 followed by the loss of her father, John, just seven months later, led to her to make unhealthy choices and "eat the pain away."

"I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s---,' she told People in April 2024. "I was so devastated, and I missed my f---ing mom and dad."