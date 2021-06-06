Shanna Moakler co-signs Kim Kardashian hate post: ‘You’re not alone’

Shanna Moakler’s disdain for the Kardashians can’t be any clearer after the former model and reality star co-signed a social media post disparaging Kim Kardashian.

The post in question was uploaded by Instagram user @iamrichroyal, who shared a screenshot of Kardashian crying over her crumbling marriage to Kanye West from the latest episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"I f--king hate her," captioned the user, with Moakler’s verified account adding in the comment section, "You’re not alone."

Moakler insists that her failed marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was due to an extramarital fling with Kim. Moakler has also accused Barker’s current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, of trying to "destroy her family" by turning children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, against her.

"My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family," she told TMZ. "So, yay for me."

"Thanks for destroying my family … twice," she added at the time.

Both Kim and Travis have denied ever hooking up, with the SKIMS founder addressing the accusations on Instagram.

"NO!" Kardashian wrote in response to a fan asking if they’d ever slept together. "False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt."

Barker and Kourtney have had quite the whirlwind romance this year, going public on Valentine’s Day and subsequently taking blended-family trips to Disneyland and engaging in various forms of PDA.

