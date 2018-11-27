Shania Twain says she’s ‘bored’ of country music, wants more female representation

Shania Twain said country music today isn’t exciting her.

The “Man! I Feel like a Woman” singer told E! News she’s a “little bit bored” of country music today for several reasons.

"We have too much of the sameness right now. I'm a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up. The only way to do that is to be proactive," Twain said. "I wanted a show that, when you talk about diversity, that includes gender diversity, style diversity, lifestyle diversity."

Twain, 53, told the entertainment site that there’s “too few” women in the music genre and wants more female representation overall.

"We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps toward awareness that we're lacking women on country radio," she said.

She added that she’s “fed up with the ageist and sexist thing” when it comes to artists attempting to enter the country music world.

"When I first came on the scene in country music, the limits were way too narrow for me, and it was hard for me," Twain said. "There are a lot of artists out there who are intimidated of what they believe country music is...I want to show them there are no limits."

"Who am I am as an artist, as a songwriter, as a performer is completely outside the box of where we've narrowed country music to be right now," the singer said about country music fans. "But the fans aren't narrow-minded."

Twain isn’t the only country singer urging for more female representation in the genre. Carrie Underwood previously said it’s “B.S.” that women don’t want to hear female singers on the radio.

“I feel like shutting that door on ‘women don’t want to hear women’ because that’s B.S.,” Underwood said on the podcast “Women Want to Hear Women” in September. “Even when I was growing up, I wished there were more women on the radio. And I had a lot more than there is today.”