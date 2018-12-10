Shania Twain reveals she battles with stage fright: 'I suffer a lot'

Few entertainers command an audience as successfully as Shania Twain, but in a new interview, the country superstar admits she still gets anxious every time she's set to perform.

"I suffer a lot from stage fright," Twain revealed during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on Friday (Dec. 7). She says the only for her to combat those nerves is intensive preparations.

"I spend the whole day preparing for the show," she states in the video above. "So it's not just a two-hour show. The whole day is my show."

The 53-year-old singer says she's mindful of everything she does on the day of a concert and is especially careful of what she eats and drinks. "And then I'm okay. It's like preparing for an exam," she notes. "Every show is an exam. I've gotta get out there and do my best."

Twain released her most recent album, "Now," in 2017, after a 15-year break between albums. She hit the road in 2018 for her Now Tour, which ran from May until August, and she says that while she has nerves before each concert, "Once I'm out there, I'm really fine ... the anxiety starts morphing into excitement and adrenaline, and I get out there and I'm so hyperactive."

The country icon admits that she forgets her lyrics "all the time" while she's singing live — especially if she pays too much attention to fans who are singing along.

"If I make eye contact with somebody and they mess up where they are in the song, that's it, I'm off," she says.

Twain's current gig shouldn't get her too frazzled. She's judging a new country-themed reality TV singing contest called "Real Country" alongside Jake Owen and Travis Tritt. "Real Country" airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on the USA Network.