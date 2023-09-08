Shania Twain: A look into the Canadian's uber successful music career

next Image 1 of 10

Shania Twain, born Eilleen Regina Edwards, is a Canadian-born singer with country music roots. Twain's popular songs include the 90s hits "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" "You're Still The One" and "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Twain began performing at a young age. Her self-titled first album, "Shania Twain," was void of breaking any records, but her second album, produced with Robert John Lange, "The Woman in Me," put her on the map.

The album was released in 1995 and won Twain her first Grammy Award. Twain won best country song and best female country vocal performance for "You're Still The One." In total, Twain has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards and taken home five.

Twain developed a romantic relationship with producer Lange, and they wed in 1993. The marriage ended after an alleged affair between Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud, an assistant for the couple. In the time after, she grew closer to Frederic Thiébaud, the ex-husband of Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The two wed in 2011.

In 1997, Twain released her album, "Come On Over." She toured North America for the first time in 2003. From 2012 to 2014, Twain performed her first Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace called "Shania: Still the One." She had a second residency "Let's Go" that kicked off in 2016. Twain announced a third residency for 2024.

In 2017, after taking a break from music release for 15 years, Twain made "Now." In 2022, she promoted her new Netflix documentary titled, "Not Just a Girl" and in 2023, Twain released another album, "Queen of Me" in 2023.