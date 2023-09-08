Expand / Collapse search
Shania Twain

Shania Twain: A look into the Canadian's uber successful music career

Twain's most popular songs include her 90s hits 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' and 'Any Man of Mine'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Shania Twain performing on the David Letterman Show
    Shania Twain is a Canadian singer with country music roots. She is originally from Timmins, Ontario. Her second album, "The Woman in Me" was released in 1995. She became a household name shortly thereafter. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

  • Shania Twain at the 41st Grammy Awards
    Shania Twain won her first two Grammy Awards for her song "You're Still The One." Both appeared on "The Woman in Me" album. (SGranitz/WireImage)

  • Shania Twain performing at the halftime show in 2003
    Shania Twain headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2003. No Doubt and Sting were also part of the show. ( Al Bello/Getty Images)

  • Shania Twain's book, "From This Moment On"
    Shania Twain released a book titled, "From This Moment On," in 2011. The book title is also one of her song names. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

  • Shania Twain at Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony
    Shania Twain was awarded a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in June 2011. She was recognized for selling over 75 million albums worldwide. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The sign for Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace
    Shania Twain's first Las Vegas residency was called "Shania: Still the One" at Caesers Palace from 2012-2014. (George Rose/Getty Images)

  • Shania Twain with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud
    Shania Twain was first married to Robert John Lange from 1993 until 2010. Then in 2011, she married her current husband Frédéric Thiébaud. (Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp)

  • Shania Twain performing at her "Let's Go" Las Vegas residency
    "Let's Go," was the title of Shania Twain's second Las Vegas Residency. She performed at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort &amp; Casino from 2019-2022. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

  • Shania Twain performing at her global tour "Queen of Me"
    In 2023, Shania Twain hit the road again for a global tour to promote her album "Queen of Me." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

  • Shania Twain performing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
    Shania Twain has continued to perform her music, new and old, at awards shows and concerts around the world. (Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

Shania Twain, born Eilleen Regina Edwards, is a Canadian-born singer with country music roots. Twain's popular songs include the 90s hits "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" "You're Still The One" and "That Don't Impress Me Much." 

Twain began performing at a young age. Her self-titled first album, "Shania Twain," was void of breaking any records, but her second album, produced with Robert John Lange, "The Woman in Me," put her on the map. 

The album was released in 1995 and won Twain her first Grammy Award. Twain won best country song and best female country vocal performance for "You're Still The One." In total, Twain has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards and taken home five. 

Twain developed a romantic relationship with producer Lange, and they wed in 1993. The marriage ended after an alleged affair between Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud, an assistant for the couple. In the time after, she grew closer to Frederic Thiébaud, the ex-husband of Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The two wed in 2011.

In 1997, Twain released her album, "Come On Over." She toured North America for the first time in 2003. From 2012 to 2014, Twain performed her first Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace called "Shania: Still the One." She had a second residency "Let's Go" that kicked off in 2016. Twain announced a third residency for 2024. 

In 2017, after taking a break from music release for 15 years, Twain made "Now." In 2022, she promoted her new Netflix documentary titled, "Not Just a Girl" and in 2023, Twain released another album, "Queen of Me" in 2023. 

