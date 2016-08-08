Selena Gomez doesn't want relationship to overshadow career

Selena Gomez has taken a swipe at her ex Justin Bieber, saying their on-again-off-again relationship overshadowed her career.

The 24-year-old appears on the latest cover of Vogue Australia and told the publication it was difficult to succeed in the industry when her “private life was the most talked about thing.”

“Nobody really knows everything and they can only assume,” she said. “You want to do what you love but all this other stuff overshadows it so it makes it a little harder for people to take me seriously.”

But Gomez, who had a famously rocky relationship with Bieber between 2011 and 2015, added her work has more recently been given more attention than her personal life.

“I figured it’s just temporary. I feel like that fortunately and unfortunately it’s where my life is at the moment and I have to accept it.”

The "Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself" singer also told the magazine she can’t seem to get the attention of guys she actually wants to date.

“The guys that do have the confidence to hit on me are not necessarily my type, but they think they are because I’m a pop star, I sing songs, do movies, I like to feel sexy and confident on stage,” she said.

“I’d be so stoked with a writer or producer or actor who is low-key, but those kind of guys are terrified of me!" she said. “I think people would think it’s kind of dumb (to date me). Nobody would want to throw themselves into that situation where it was so heightened publicly, like, why would they?”

This article originally appeared on News.com.au