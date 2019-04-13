Selena Gomez returns to the stage and joins Cardi B at Coachella in surprise performance

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance Friday during DJ Snake’s set at Coachella, joining Cardi B and Ozuna for their hit “Taki Taki.”

The performance marks Gomez’s first appearance on stage since she sought mental health treatment last year following a few hospital stays. The singer, who has lupus, revealed last year that she’d undergone a kidney transplant as a result of her diagnosis. The appearance is also her first as a performer at the desert festival.

Cardi B posted a photo of the pair along with DJ Snake on her Instagram story, captioning it, “Coachella and I love them.”

Gomez will appear later this year in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” which will open Cannes in May, and is slated to voice a role in Universal’s “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle” alongside Robert Downey Jr.

The singer announced her kidney transplant last year in an Instagram post.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote alongside a photo of herself holding hands with actress Francia Raisa, her friend who donated the kidney. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”