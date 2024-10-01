Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Seinfeld' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus found motherhood 'challenging' during sudden rise to fame

Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander in 'Seinfeld'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Juila Louis-Dreyfus found becoming a mother while filming "Seinfeld" "super challenging."

Louis-Dreyfus, 63, experienced a sudden rise to fame while filming the sitcom alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and others.

The actress opened up about the "toughest time" in her career during a preview of "Be My Guest with Ina Garten."

"The other challenge for me in my career has been the juggling act," Louis-Dreyfus told Garten, according to People magazine. "Because, while I was making ‘Seinfeld,' for example, I gave birth to both of my children. Super challenging, but also fabulous, because I was becoming very famous at this time, and it really kept all of that in perspective."

The cast of Seinfeld in a promotional photo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus becoming a mother during "Seinfeld" filming was hard for the actress. (David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Louis-Dreyfus explained some of the creative ways production hid her pregnancies while filming.

"Did they put you behind the potted plant so they couldn't see that you were pregnant?" Garten asked in the preview clip.

"Yeah, well, let's see. The first go round, yes. I stood behind things, I carried boxes, etc," she recalled. "By the time I was pregnant the second time, nobody cared.

"It was like it wasn't happening. We just sort of. … I walked in, I was out to here and no one said anything."

Cast of Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" ran for nine seasons before ending in 1998. (Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus walks the red carpet with husband and sons

Brad Hall, Henry Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Charlie Hall attend an event in New York City June 6. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Louis-Dreyfus married husband Brad Hall in 1987 after the two met while attending Northwestern University. The actress landed the role of Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld" shortly after, and the show premiered in 1989.

Hall and Louis-Dreyfus welcomed their son Henry in 1992. The couple then brought their son Charlie into the world in 1997.

Both sons have gone into the entertainment industry after attending college. Henry studied at Wesleyan University in Connecticut while Charlie attended Northwestern, following in his parents' path.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus became a mom while filming "Seinfeld." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Louis-Dreyfus admitted she can be a bit of a "momager" for her sons at times. Henry is a musician, while Charlie has chosen to pursue a career in acting.

"I’m happy helping them with auditions and reading scenes when they get hired," she told People in 2023. "I’m very supportive and proud."

"It’s a slow process, but it’s equally joyful when a new dynamic comes into play as they become adults. I love hearing their opinions and watching what they do."

