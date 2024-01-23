2nd arrest near Taylor Swift's NYC home as stalker concerns grow

A man was arrested and charged on multiple accounts of harassment and stalking after he was found behaving "erratically" near Taylor Swift’s New York City home, police said.

"In the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street in the first precinct, officers were approached by multiple complainants, pointing out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location," a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital.



"Officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants and took him into custody. There were no injuries, and the individual was charged."

MAN ARRESTED NEAR TAYLOR SWIFT'S NYC HOME AFTER ALLEGED BREAK-IN ATTEMPT

The NYPD shared that the arrest was made at 6:00 p.m. Monday night, against a 33-year-old male from Seattle named David Crowe.

Police additionally responded to a report of a disorderly person on Saturday.

Authorities would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift's home, but officers arrested a man on the same street when they were told he tried to open a door to a building, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.



The man was charged on an unrelated 2017 warrant out of Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly failing to answer a summons, the spokesperson said.

The NYPD did not release the man's name at the time, and they could not confirm to Fox News Digital that he was the same man that was arrested last night.

A representative for Swift has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BRITTANY MAHOMES SQUEEZES TAYLOR SWIFT AFTER TRAVIS KELCE'S PIVOTAL 3RD QUARTER TD

Meanwhile, Swift was seen supporting NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce at his football game over the weekend.

The mega pop star was spotted receiving a hug from player Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, after a touchdown was scored. The two were seen all smiles as they sported red and black supporting their significant others from the stadium suites.

Swift's Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts when she was not there, including some by alleged stalkers.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he would not leave until he met with Swift.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.