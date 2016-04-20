Scott Stapp opens up on life after bi-polar diagnosis

In November 2014, singer Scott Stapp posted a series of disturbing videos on social media announcing that he was homeless, facing poverty and that his life was in danger. Stapp also made alarming calls to his son's school accusing family members of being in ISIS. He was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now he is on medication, healthy and touring. The former Creed frontman is happily married to wife Jacyln and is a father of three children. He spoke to FOX411 about his illness and how his faith helped him.

FOX411: What are you up to?

Scott Stapp: I’m still touring for my “Proof of Life” album and I’m working on a new band and that announcement will be coming out in June.

FOX411: How are you feeling?

Stapp: I’m feeling great. Pre-diagnosis I had a tremendous amount of struggles dealing with daily, living in the dark, not knowing that I had bipolar so I used various ways to self-medicate and as people found out I had my first major manic episode that was really public and that was really shining a light that led to a proper diagnosis that changed my life forever.

My life changed in terms of how I sleep, how I eat, taking medication, to really gain the balance that I had been missing in my life for the last twenty years. It’s good to be healthy again and stable and balanced and have answers.To finally be out of the dark, so to speak.

FOX411: A lot of creative people say they miss the highs that come with being bipolar.

Stapp: There have been times when I’ve had fears that my creativity would be affected and I think I’m having to walk through my fears with this diagnosis and treatment and going into the studio and working on a new record was something that was intimidating. I found out relatively quickly that I’m just as good or better than prior to treatment so some of those fears have been taken away.

FOX411: There’s still a stigma attached to mental illness.

Stapp: Some people still hear the word bi-polar and they’re fearful and that that person may somehow be a threat to them. There’s definitely a stigma but a lot of those walls are being broken down because of how common it is. Everyone knows someone who is battling some form of mental illness whether that be depression, anxiety, bi-polar, alcoholism or drug addiction so it really touches all of us.

FOX411: Has your faith helped you?

Stapp: Tremendously. There were times when I had nothing else to hold onto. The faith that me and my wife share has been the glue that’s held us together at times. It’s had a tremendous impact. I talk to God all the time. It provides a sense of comfort for me and guidance.

FOX411: Ever looked back at your past postings and grimaced at what you said?

Stapp: Absolutely. At the time I was in a parallel universe. I was not in touch with reality. My brain chemistry was off. Part of my initial therapy was to look at them and address it and face the reality of the situation. It was very difficult to look at them and the national press. It was difficult but also critical to make me realize that I was fighting something so much bigger than I thought. Also something that could be treated and I could return to normalcy.

FOX411: Looking back on your life now do things make more sense?

Stapp: Absolutely especially the self-medicating with alcohol and drugs. That never really made sense to me. I knew in my mind that I shouldn’t be doing that but why was I doing it? And a lot of other things make sense. I so wish I would have gotten this diagnosis 10 or 15 years ago when it started.