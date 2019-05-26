Schwarzenegger defends 102-year-old being evicted

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former governor of California, on Sunday reportedly reached out to the 102-year-old Los Angeles woman being booted from her apartment where she lived for 30 years so the landlord’s daughter can move in.

Thelma Smith received a 90-day eviction notice for her month-to-month lease in early March and is now relying on friends and relatives who live on the East Coast to help her find a new place to live, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Schwarzenegger called the move “heartless” and said he’ll be reaching out to help her. He also issued a warning to landlords, saying: “You’ll hear from me, too.”

“Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life,” the actor said on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance says that landlords in the county can evict tenants to accommodate a relative, but they must start with the most recent resident. Smith, however, lives in unincorporated Ladera Heights where the laws are weaker. “They use this law to target long-term, low-paying tenants,” Larry Gross, the executive director for the Coalition for Economic Survival told The Times.

In response to KCAL asking the landlord why they would evict a 102-year-old woman, they replied: “Would you take care of your child?”

