Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Blog
Published
Last Update March 30

School Yanks U.S. Flag from Vehicles on 9/11

By | Fox News

Woodruff High School Principal Aaron Fulmer said he was simply enforcing long-standing district policy when he removed American flags from students’ trucks on Thursday.

Fulmer said he appreciates the students’ patriotism and understands why they flew the flags on Sept. 11, when the nation remembered the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. But, while he acknowledges complaints he’s received, he said he cannot discriminate in enforcing policy.

Click here for the full story