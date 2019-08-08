Scammers attempt to con Dog the Bounty Hunter out of $250,000: TMZ

Dog the Bounty Hunter was recently targeted in a con to scam him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report.

Dog, who lost his wife Beth to cancer in June, was offered $430,000 for a speaking gig at an economic empowerment convention for small business owners in Dubai on Aug. 31, TMZ reported.

The invite was sent in an email purporting to be from the office of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of United Arab Emirates, the report said.

Dog reportedly signed the contract but soon the organizers for the fake event claimed they were having trouble wiring funds to Dog’s business account and asked for his private bank account.

There were several other red flags; all communication were done by email and the event’s website only allowed donations by mail or email – no credit cards, TMZ reported.

Dog realized the invite was a scam and walked away but a few days later a $430,000 check arrived, according to TMZ.

The scammers asked him to donate $250,000 from the payment back to the organization. If Dog had deposited the money it would have been gone a few days later and the $250,000 would have come directly from his account, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the rip-off is a retooled version of the Nigerian Prince scam.

With this type of fraud it's difficult to figure out who the identities of the scammers, TMZ reported.

In the wake of his wife’s death, Dog has been warning fans to be vigilant about scams claiming to donate money to his family.