'Saturday Night Live' mocks VP debate, Trump's diagnosis, Herman Cain in cold open

“Saturday Night Live” took on the 2020 presidential election once again this week by mocking Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

As with the real-life debate, it was the fly that landed atop Pence’s head that got most of the screen time in the cold open Saturday. The show enlisted Jim Carrey once again to play Joe Biden as he decides to teleport to the debate to “save the soul of this nation.”

From there, the sketch turned into a parody of the 1986 film “The Fly.” Carrey’s Biden arrives at the debate in fly form to mock Pence after stepping into an experimental teleporter, just like in the movie. In addition to morphing into a fly, the sketch parodied the movie even further by having Carrey’s Biden also start to morph into the film’s star, Jeff Goldblum.

“God created dinosaurs, dinosaurs became Republican, Republicans created Trump, Trump destroys God,” he said, loosely quoting Goldblum’s character in “Jurassic Park.”

Soon after, a second fly played by Kenan Thompson landed on top of Pence’s head declaring himself to be the late Herman Cain. Cain died at age 74 in July after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

“These fools — Trump and Pence — killed me, man,” he said. “They invited me to a rally, said everything was fine, Herman. I catch corona, Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ The White House doctors check me out, tell me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ Three days later I’m gone. If you’re watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that ‘rona.”

Earlier in the sketch, Pence, played by cast member Beck Bennett, traded barbs with Harris, played by former cast member Maya Rudolph, who took to the stage while gleefully spraying two cans of Lysol.

The sketch made light of President Trump’s recent diagnosis of COVID-19, with Kate McKinnon’s Susan Page noting that plexiglass barriers were put on stage because “one of you works for patient zero.”

At one point, she asked about Trump’s health, to which Bennett’s Pence replied: “The president is doing amazing. Thanks to his team of terrified doctors. As you heard from his primary physician, Dr. Handsome Liar, Trump is in peak physical condition.”

He added that he is taking almost no medications except aspiring, which he has always taken. He then said that Trump also happens to be on “a Macho Man Randy Savage-amount of steroids a woman’s probiotic for balance and 60 CCs of helium into his skull so his head doesn’t fall over on TV. … He’s also taking Viagra for morale and some horny goat weed he bought at a gas station because the president believes in medicine, unlike Senator Harris who said that she wouldn’t even take a vaccine.”

The sketch concluded with Harris pretending to swat the two flies on Pence’s head from behind her barrier.