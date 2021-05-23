'Saturday Night Live' musical guest Lil Nas X laughs off disastrous wardrobe malfunction on live TV

Lil Nas X had to gracefully play off a disastrous wardrobe malfunction that occurred while he was performing on the Season 46 finale of "Saturday Night Live."

The singer was on hand as the musical guest alongside celebrity host Anya Taylor-Joy. In the first of two musical performances of the night, Lil Nax X took to the stage to perform his controversial and steamy hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Backed by a cadre of shirtless backup dancers, the singer performed roughly the first two-thirds of the song without incident before things went haywire and he was forced to quickly adapt on live TV.

As he did in the music video, the singer wanted to show off some of the provocative pole dancing skills he mastered to entice and entertain the crowd. He moved to the back of the stage where a pole had been set up and gripped it up high before dropping his hips very low. When he did, audience members quickly noticed a shocked look on his face followed by a slight smirk after he realized that the move had ripped the front of the very tight leather pants he was wearing.

Fortunately, Lil Nas X is both a good sport and performer. He quickly composed himself and performed the rest of the song while leaning up against the pole and covering the rip in his crotch with his left hand, thus avoiding showing off anything that may have tripped the network’s censors.

The performer copped to the on-screen gaffe on Twitter soon after the broadcast.

"NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he wrote.

"i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Still, the musician continued to take the moment in stride on social media, even sharing a few of the jokes people made about the incident on his own page. While viewers found the moment to be shocking, Lil Nas X was praised on social media for handling the incident like a true showman.

He returned to the "SNL" stage later in the evening to perform his other hit single "Sun Goes Down." Fortunately for him, the second performance went off without any incidents.