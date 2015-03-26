Salma Hayek Confesses: I Came to the United States Illegally

Salma Hayek talks about her humble beginnings, her former undocumented immigrant status and her charity projects in the new issue of V Magazine Spain, where the Mexican actress seductively poses for the cover titled “A Woman’s Weapons.”

Hayek’s involvement with women’s issues has distinguished her in Hollywood. Her advocacy includes promoting awareness programs about violence against women and on the rising discrimination against undocumented workers.

“I was an illegal immigrant in the United States,” Hayek said during the interview. “It was for a small period of time, but I still did it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REPORT FROM FOX NEWS LATINO.