Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Sally Field refused this iconic role, reveals it was never her 'cup of tea'

Fields says she felt the plot didn't give women enough to say and admits she can't sing like the cast

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Nickelodeon child star turned Playboy model poses in Sally Field’s suit Video

Nickelodeon child star turned Playboy model poses in Sally Field’s suit

Madisyn Shipman, who starred in Nickelodeon's "Game Shakers," is a content creator for Playboy. She recently modeled a bunny that was once worn by the Oscar winner.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sally Field almost landed a role in one of the most iconic movies in history, and is finally revealing why she ended up saying no.

During an interview with Parade, the actress explained why she said no to the role of Annie Paradis in "The First Wives Club." According to the Academy Award winner, she said no because she had an issue with the plot of the movie.

"I loved all those actors. But I did turn it down," Field began. "I have always had a problem with older women either wanting to get a date or looking to, like, you know, have more sex with their husband."

Sally Field smiling and looking up wearing a black lacy dress and black framed glasses at an awards event

Sally Field declined to star in "The First Wives Club." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea," she continued.

SALLY FIELD CONFESSES SHE ‘CAN’T IMAGINE’ GETTING MARRIED AGAIN, ISN’T GOOD AT ‘PICKING A PARTNER’

A quick reminder, "The First Wives Club" followed three middle-aged women, Annie, Brenda, and Elise, who reunite after the suicide of their college friend, who was abandoned by her husband for a younger woman.

"I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea."

— Sally Field

Realizing they’ve all been similarly discarded by their own husbands, the trio forms a bond and decide to take revenge. The comedy starred Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Midler posing together on set

Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler pose together during a shoot for "First Wives Club." (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Field told Parade that the musical number of the three women was another reason she has no regrets about declining the role.

"I couldn’t have done that role because I don’t sing, and they all do at the end," she said.

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton standing together in a scene from The First Wives Club.

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton star in a scene from the 1996 film "The First Wives Club." (Getty Images)

The role Field was offered ended up going to the late Keaton. "I would never have been as good," Field told the outlet. "I mean, it was absolutely right for Keaton—not for me."

Actress Diane Keaton attending the premiere of STX's Poms in Los Angeles

Diane Keaton passed away in October at 79. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Keaton passed away on Oct. 11 at 79 from bacterial pneumonia.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue