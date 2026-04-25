Sally Field refused this iconic role, reveals it was never her 'cup of tea'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sally Field almost landed a role in one of the most iconic movies in history, and is finally revealing why she ended up saying no.

During an interview with Parade, the actress explained why she said no to the role of Annie Paradis in "The First Wives Club." According to the Academy Award winner, she said no because she had an issue with the plot of the movie.

"I loved all those actors. But I did turn it down," Field began. "I have always had a problem with older women either wanting to get a date or looking to, like, you know, have more sex with their husband."

"I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea," she continued.

SALLY FIELD CONFESSES SHE ‘CAN’T IMAGINE’ GETTING MARRIED AGAIN, ISN’T GOOD AT ‘PICKING A PARTNER’

A quick reminder, "The First Wives Club" followed three middle-aged women, Annie, Brenda, and Elise, who reunite after the suicide of their college friend, who was abandoned by her husband for a younger woman.

"I just feel like there’s more for women to say, so that was just never my cup of tea." — Sally Field

Realizing they’ve all been similarly discarded by their own husbands, the trio forms a bond and decide to take revenge. The comedy starred Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Field told Parade that the musical number of the three women was another reason she has no regrets about declining the role.

"I couldn’t have done that role because I don’t sing, and they all do at the end," she said.

The role Field was offered ended up going to the late Keaton. "I would never have been as good," Field told the outlet. "I mean, it was absolutely right for Keaton—not for me."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Keaton passed away on Oct. 11 at 79 from bacterial pneumonia.